This is the Whopping Amount this 70-Year-Old Woman Made by Begging

Beggars might seem like the ones at the bottom of the living standards, but a lot of them makes handsome money and are richer than the people who live normal lives. 70-year-old Bijli Pentamma is one such woman begging at the streets of Moosarambagh in Hyderabad.

It was on Friday that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal authorities picked her up while to be transferred to Anand Ashram, a rehabilitation center for beggars, as a part of the programme to create beggar free city.

Pentamma settled into her new house but then a routine check by authorities took them by surprise. They found an amount of Rs 2,34,320 in Pentamma’s bag and also silver bangles and a chain she was wearing. Initially, it was assumed that the amount was collected through begging, Pentamma later revealed that she belonged to a well-to-do household, and also owned land and other assets.

She sold a land she owned for 2 Lakhs and gave the 1 Lakh to her son and kept the rest with her. “Pentamma kept the remaining amount to herself. She later left home and took to the streets and began begging. She also had a younger son who died a few years ago,” an officer said while speaking to National media. The authorities contacted the relatives who were not keen on taking her home.

“She had around Rs 1 lakh when she left home and added another Rs 1,34,320 to her kitty by seeking alms in the past seven years. We are not quite sure if the daughter-in-law would turn up to pick up the old lady,” the officer said,