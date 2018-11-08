Tips To Care For Dry Skin

- Stay away from extreme hot baths. They damage and dry out your skin even more. Stick to lukewarm water, and you should be fine.
- Do not leave your skin bare after cleansing your face. Follow it up with a moisturizer immediately.
- Carrying a moisturizing facial mist in your bag is a good idea. It is easy to use and handy to keep.
- Fix humidifiers in your room to increase the moisture levels in your living space to help combat your dry skin issue.
- Products containing harsh chemicals and strong fragrances are a big no-no for people with dry skin. They make the skin irritated, red, itchy and scaly.
- Wear comfortable clothing that doesn’t feel scratchy on the skin. Light cotton and khadi are good options.
- Avoid spending too much time in the sun. Tanning and dryness can be a lethal combination.
- Make sure you regularly moisturize your palms and fingertips because they are constantly exposed to harsh products. You need to remember to moisturize the soles of your feet too.
Post Your Comments