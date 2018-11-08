KeralaLatest News

Today’s Petrol, Diesel Price in Trivandrum

Nov 8, 2018, 09:45 am IST
Less than a minute
petrol
petrol prices rises

Petrol prices in Trivandrum have been turning more volatile, as prices of crude oil have been showing a firm trend. It is important to check today’s petrol price in Trivandrum (?81.61), especially if you are going for a long drive. Remember, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily, so you can lose much if you are travelling on a long distance. The rupee has also moved lower against the dollar, which has made petrol prices in Trivandrum more expensive than before. It is hoped that the government can reduce excise duties, so as to enable rates to become cheaper in the coming days.

DIESEL PRICE IN TRIVANDRUM

Today’s Diesel price in Trivandrum (Kerala) is Rs. 78.17 per Litre. Last change in Trivandrum diesel price was on November 7, 2018, and it was increased by +0.1 rupees. In addition, we bring you the most recent diesel price changes in Trivandrum city. The diesel price is inclusive of Kerala state taxes.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 5, 2018, 07:39 am IST

Women who wear jeans and shirts give birth to transgenders, says Kerala college professor

sri reddy slaps herself and shows mid fing
Apr 17, 2018, 08:30 pm IST

Sri Reddy slaps herself with footwear and shows mid-finger: See Video

Apr 8, 2018, 11:22 am IST

This is what finally BJP decided how to keep the relationship with NCP and Shiv Sena

hindu-yuva-sena-activists-arrested-providing-shelter-gauri-lankeshs-killers
Jun 11, 2018, 06:35 pm IST

Gauri Lankesh murder: accused mentions the involvement of the leader of extremist Hindutva

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close