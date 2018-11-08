Latest Newscelebrities

Varun Dhawan spotted with his alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal on a secret dinner date – see photos

Nov 8, 2018, 08:07 am IST
Less than a minute
Varun-Dhawan-and-Natasha

The actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012, the actor has always been open about his relationship and the duo was often seen together. They had even spent time together in London this year, and have often seen spending time together.

The duo recently went out for a dinner date on Choti Diwali while the festivities are on. Natasha wore a shimmery silver camisole and black wide-legged bottoms while Varun aced the cool look with a grey David Bowie tee and grey denim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#varundhawan and #GF #natashadalal snapped post dinner in Mumbai #photooftheday #pictureperfect #manavmanglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#varundhawan and #natashadalal snapped post dinner at bandra

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 13, 2017, 12:19 pm IST

First ‘serious incident’ for Japanese bullet train as a crack found!!!!

Sep 18, 2018, 09:15 pm IST

Grandmother of Arjun Kapoor found this Actress as Perfect Bride for Him

May 5, 2018, 05:24 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, former PM HD Dev Gowda’s party was “protecting” the Congress

Jan 10, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Here is the leaked price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close