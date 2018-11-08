Varun Dhawan spotted with his alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal on a secret dinner date – see photos

The actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012, the actor has always been open about his relationship and the duo was often seen together. They had even spent time together in London this year, and have often seen spending time together.

The duo recently went out for a dinner date on Choti Diwali while the festivities are on. Natasha wore a shimmery silver camisole and black wide-legged bottoms while Varun aced the cool look with a grey David Bowie tee and grey denim.