Bella Hadid continued her reign in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid, left all speechless when she walked the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The supermodel dazzled in sheer black lingerie and a cropped jacket. This lingerie look was sultry but super sexy.

During another walk down the runway, Bella looked angelic in baby blue lace lingerie and gorgeous white wings. The Weeknd, was in the audience as Bella walked, and we wish we could have seen his face as she rocked these sexy outfits!

This marks Bella’s third year walking in the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her big sis Gigi Hadid, and BFF Kendall Jenner, also walked in this year’s show.

Bella made her big debut in the 2016 show. Bella iconically walked the runway while her now-boyfriend The Weeknd performed. She returned to the VS runway for the 2017 show in China and slayed in a number sexy lingerie looks.

In the days before the show, Bella was forced to clap back at body-shamers after she posted a few snaps in lingerie. She wrote on Instagram that she is “feeling happier and healthier than ever (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet.