Producer Ekta Kapor hosted a Diwali party for her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry at her residence on Tuesday. Bollywood and TV stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Mona Singh, Shabana Azmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Karishma Tanna, Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia, Nushrat Bharucha, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and many others were among the attendees.