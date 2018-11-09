High Court Stays Azhikode MLA K M Shaji’s Disqualification Verdict

Hours after Azhikode MLA KM Shaji was disqualified by the high court on Friday, the court has stayed the verdict for two weeks. The stay has been granted on strict conditions and two weeks’ time has been allotted for filing the appeal at supreme court.

Earlier Opposition candidate MV Nikesh Kumar had filed a complaint that Shaji had instigated communal polarization in connection with the election. Justice PD Rajan who pronounced the verdict also asked Shaji to give Rs 50,000 as the court expense to Nikesh.