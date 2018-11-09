ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian woman to score a T20 century

Indian Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history as she became the first Indian to score a century in T20Is during India’s first match of the ICC Women’s World T20 against New Zealand on Friday.

Kaur smashed a ton off just 49 deliveries as she helped India post a commanding total of 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs against the Kiwis.

Harmanpreet’s innings included seven four and eight huge sixes as India posted the highest-ever total in the history of the Women’s World T20I at the Providence stadium in Guyana.