Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier new look in Green Lehenga : See Pics

In the latest photo, Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier shows her desi avatar, which can make anyone sweep off their feet.

The gorgeous Malayalam actress stunned everyone in a golden-green lehenga, which she was carrying with heavy golden statement earrings and her hairstyle added the grace. She completed her look with a multicolour striped clutch. Priya’s flawless beauty with perfect body shape and unbeatable fashion sense give fashion goals to millions of her female fans.