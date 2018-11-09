NEWScelebrities

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier new look in Green Lehenga : See Pics

Nov 9, 2018, 09:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the latest photo, Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier shows her desi avatar, which can make anyone sweep off their feet.

The gorgeous Malayalam actress stunned everyone in a golden-green lehenga, which she was carrying with heavy golden statement earrings and her hairstyle added the grace. She completed her look with a multicolour striped clutch. Priya’s flawless beauty with perfect body shape and unbeatable fashion sense give fashion goals to millions of her female fans.

 

