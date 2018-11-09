KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Odiyan new stills trending in social medias

Nov 9, 2018, 07:11 pm IST
Nov 9, 2018, 07:11 pm IST

Promotions for the hugely hyped Odiyan are on in full swing as the movie gets ready to hit screens next month. The makers have been releasing posters at regular intervals and have managed to raise the right amount of curiosity among the audience.

 

Recently, few stills featuring Mohanlal from a stunt sequence were released and needless to say, they have gone viral. Fans in the cyberspace have been sharing the photos across all social media platforms.

Odiyan directed by Shrikumar Menon is a mass entertainer with fantasy elements in it. Scenarist Harikrishnan has scripted the movie based on the life of odiyans. Mohanlal plays the role of Manikyan, someone who is mastered in odividya. While Manju Warrier plays the female lead, Prakash Raj will be seen as the villain. Manoj Joshi, Narain, Innocent, Kailas, Sana Althaf, Siddique and Nandu are also part of the supporting cast.

Odiyan’s technical team includes DOP Shaji Kumar, editor Johnkutty, action choreographer Peter Hein, art director Prashanth Madhav and composers M Jayachandran and Sam CS (background score).

Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the movie. It is slated to hit screens on December 14.

 

 

