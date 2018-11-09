PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Western Peripheral Expressway soon

The much-delayed stretch of the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) expressway, also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway, is now likely to be inaugurated on November 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 84-km long stretch of KMP Expressway will link the entire 135 km long route from Palwal to Kundli via Manesar.

According to state government officials, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the expressway stretch at Sultanpur village in Gurugram and will address a public rally there. PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh, while addressing a press conference recently said that in addition to these, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a college in Sultanpur and will announce a number of state-specific schemes.

With the opening of the much-delayed stretch, it is now expected that nearly 30% to 35% of the commercial traffic, which passes through Delhi and Gurugram, but is not destined for either of these cities, will now be able to bypass them. Also, it is expected that now the road will reduce vehicular pollution, these cities face, drastically other than saving fuel and related costs for truckers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a bid to decongest the national capital, announced a plan in the year 2015 to develop half a dozen link roads to provide direct connectivity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and to the Western Peripheral Expressway from Delhi. While, the NHAI launched Eastern Peripheral Expressway earlier this year, the Haryana state government is giving finishing touches to the final phase of the Western Peripheral Expressway project.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which was inaugurated earlier this year, is country’s first smart and green 6-lane highway. The expressway has been launched to decongest Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and to provide connectivity to crucial areas of Palwal, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.