Private Photos Leaked. Here is How Akshara Haasan Reacted

In a shocking incident of cybercrime, some private pictures of Akshara Haasan wearing inner-wear have been leaked on social media, and have now gone viral. Daughter of famous actor Kamal Haasan and Sister of Shruti Haasan, Akshara had made her acting debut with the movie Shamitabh in 2015.

Akshara is not someone who generally makes headlines for any controversial stuff, but her leaked photos in which she is seen taking selfies wearing inner-wear has left everyone shocked.

Now the actress herself has reacted to the horrible situation. She said: