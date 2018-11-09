Royal Enfield launches Thunderbird 350X ABS in India : Price and Features

The latest motorcycle in the Royal Enfield line-up to get dual-channel ABS is the Thunderbird 350X. The bike has been priced at Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is Rs 7,000 more than the standard bike (Rs 1.56 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi). The ABS-equipped Thunderbird 350X has already reached most dealerships across India.

Royal Enfield launched the 350X along with the 500X back in February 2018. Setting the bike apart is the new handlebar, seat and riding position. The X models were also the first Royal Enfields to feature tubeless tyres that were wrapped around new 9-spoke black-coloured alloy wheels.

The 350X employs the same 346cc motor from the Thunderbird 350, which makes 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

