Sec 144 imposed in Karnataka ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebrations

A day ahead of ‘Tipu Jayanti’, the BJP Friday staged protests against Karnataka government-sponsored celebrations for the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan.

The party, which has appealed to the government to drop the celebrations, staged demonstrations at several places including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu, in the state.

Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people, has also been imposed in Hubli and Dharwad. It will come into effect from 6 am on November 10 to 7 am on November 11.

The JDS-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, last week, had said Tipu Jayanti would be celebrated on November 10 in continuation of the previous Congress government’s policy, prompting the BJP to announce protests.

However, Kumaraswamy is not scheduled to attend the main function here to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement said Friday that Kumaraswamy would not take part in any official function for the next three days in view of “doctors’ advice.” ‘On the advice of doctors, the chief minister will take three days rest till November 11. He will spend time with family on these days and there will be no official engagements on these days,’ it said.

Minister for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the chief minister had told officials beforehand that he would be away for medical check-up and hence, his name should not be mentioned in the invitation.

Police said security has been tightened at sensitive places, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Kodagu. An official said the function in Bengaluru would be held at the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature, as the original venue, in view of representations to the government from Mulsim community leaders.