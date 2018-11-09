Thumping victory for Congress in Rajasthan, simple majority in Madhya Pradesh: Opinion poll

An opinion poll conducted by C-Voter has projected a thumping majority for the Congress with 145 seats in Rajasthan and a simple majority in Madhya Pradesh.

The Center For Voting Opinions and Trends in Election Research (C-Voter), in its November poll, has also projected a clear majority of 64 seats to the Congress-TDP combine in Telangana and a very close fight in Chhattisgarh with a slender edge for the BJP.

Polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana will be held between November 12 and December 7. Counting of votes will be taken up together in all the five states on December 11.

The survey in Rajasthan gave the ruling BJP only 45 seats with 39.7 percent vote share, against 47.9 percent of the opposition Congress.

In Madhya Pradesh, the C-Voter poll projections gave the BJP 107 seats with a vote share of 41.5 percent, against Congress’ vote share of 42.3 percent and a simple majority of 116 seats.

The opinion poll did not give a clear majority to any party in Mizoram, with the Mizo National Front projected to lead with 17 seats, followed by the Congress with 12 seats and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) with nine seats.

Predicting a close fight in Chhattisgarh, C-Voter poll survey gave 41 seats to the Congress with a 42.2 percent vote share, with six seats to others and 16.2 percent vote share. The BJP is projected to get a slightly lower 41.6 percent vote share and 43 seats.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while the C-Voter survey is heartening and interesting, the situation on the ground is that the party is winning in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and also in Telangana in a resounding manner.

“We hope to cross the two-thirds mark in Rajasthan and hope to get close to 140 seats in Madhya Pradesh and over 50-mark in Chhattisgarh. The coalition of Congress will romp home confidently, trouncing the BJP stooge TRS in Telangana. Congress will also retain Mizoram,” he told PTI.

BJP spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri rejecting the opinion polls, which gave Congress an edge in some poll-bound states, asserted that his party will not only form governments in the three states ruled by it but also be a part of the ruling dispensation in Telangana and Mizoram.

He said the BJP is heading for a “big victory” in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, and that the campaign by “our magic man”, a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will give a further boost to the party’s prospects.