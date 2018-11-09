“Will Not Change Stand in Sabarimala Even If We Don’t Get a Single Seat in Next Election”:Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: There have been widespread protests from the devotees for the way govt tried to implement the Sabarimala verdict, but that has not detereed the spirits of CPI(M), the party that leads the govt. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) General Secretary said even if they don’t get a single seat in the next parliament election, that will not make them change their stand on Sabarimala issue.

“CPI(M) doesn’t take a stand based on whether it will affect their chances of winning in election or not. If we change our stand seeing the protests, Kerala will not be the same anymore, Efforts to convert belief into a madness should not be allowed”.

“Women involved in the protests are not mentally ready to take Sabarimala verdict. Their beliefs are being taken advantage of. Very few people are involved in protests. If 1 or 2 lakhs of people join at a particular place and start chanting mantras, you cannot change a court verdict. If you have any complaint, you have to approach the court.

“BJP wants to maintain Sabarimala issue live. Why are they not approaching the court then? Why Central Govt is not issuing ordinance? Most believers are in the Communist party. They chant Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa with the same tongue that says Inquilab Zindabad,” he added.