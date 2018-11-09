Will rename Hyderabad if elected, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday triggered a fresh row after he said that he would work towards renaming the city of Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ if the BJP was voted to power in the state in the upcoming Telangana elections.

Raja Singh said, “Earlier, Hyderabad was Bhagyanagar and in 1590 Quli Qutub Shah came to Hyderabad, he changed Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad. At that time many Hindus were attacked and many temples destroyed. We are planning to rename Hyderabad. In Telangana, BJP will win in the majority and then our first aim will be developing the state and the second objective will be renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. We will also change the names of Secunderabad and Karimnagar.”

The name ‘Bhagyanagar’ is derived from the legend of ‘Bhagmati’, said to be a woman dancer with whom Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, a ruler of Hyderabad in the 16th century, fell in love with.

The story goes that Hyderabad was named ‘Bhagyanagar’ after the dancer, and when she married the king and converted to Islam, she took the name of Hyder Mahal, after which the city is presently named. However, historians often argue staunchly that this was not the case, as there is no evidence to suggest that such a queen existed in the city.

However, the name ‘Bhag Nagar’ which translates to a city of gardens, finds a passing mention.