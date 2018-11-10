95-year-old left his family stunned after he woke up at his own funeral

In a shocking incident, a 95-year-old man left his family stunned when he woke up at his own funeral saying he was just taking a nap.

According to reports, a doctor had told the family that Budh Ram was dead after he fainted in his home in the north-western region of Rajasthan in India.

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.

Balu Ram, his eldest son, said the family were preparing the customary bath to clean the body before the funeral when he started shivering and when water was poured on his chest, the family were shocked to see him shaking so they took him to a bed and he started visibly breathing, reports say.

Ram reportedly sat up and told his grieving relatives he had pain in his chest so he decided to take a nap.

His son has hailed his ‘back from the dead’ a ‘miracle.’