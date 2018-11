Actress Mamtha Mohandas celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming movie ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel’. The film is directed by B.Unnikrishnan and stars Dileep, Mamtha Mohandas, Priya Anand and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The photo was shared on the fan page of Dileep on Facebook. The photo has actor Dileep and Suraj Venjaramoodu accompanied by director B.Unnikrishnan.



Dileep and Mamtha together acted earlier and it was a big hit.