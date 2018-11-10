“Arrest If you dare”: M.T Ramesh Challenges Kerala Police to Arrest P.S Sreedharan Pillai

BJP leader M.T Ramesh has challenged Kerala police to arrest BJP State president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai. It was a day ago that Sreedharan Pillai was booked for his controversial speech on Sabarimala.

At 4 pm today, BJP’s Radha Yatra will pass in front of Kasaba Police station which booked Sreedharan pillai.

“Let them arrest if they dare. When the shrine opens on Novermber 16th, all BJP leaders will be at Sannidhanam. Govt is torturing Ayyappa devotees in the name of a court order. Are devotees criminals to take permission from Govt before visiting Sabarimala”? asked Ramesh who was speaking at the Radha yatra held by NDA.

Sreedharan Pillai has been booked under IPC section 505 (1) (b) – which deals with the intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity. This is a bailable, non-cognisable offence and the case has been registered with the Kasaba police.