BJP should first change the names of their Muslim leaders,says UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday launched a scathing attack on his political ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their name changing spree. He has asked the BJP to change the names of three of their Muslim leaders before changing the names of different towns and places in the state.

He told ANI, “BJP changed the names of Mughalsarai and Faizabad. They say they were named after the Mughals. They have a national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza-three Muslim faces of the BJP. They should change their names first.”

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya. Further sharpening his attack on the BJP, he alleged that the names of places were changed just to divert attention of the backward and oppressed people from the issues, which concern them.

“This is all a drama to distract the backward and oppressed people whenever they raise their voices for their rights. No one else has given the things which Muslims have given. Should we throw away the GT Road? Who built the Red Fort? Who built the Taj Mahal,” he asked.

Rajbhar also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre for demonetisation. “What was the use of demonetisation if all the money came back to the Reserve Bank of India? If they want to end corruption, then they should illegalise the use of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes,” he said.