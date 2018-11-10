Latest Newscelebrities

Check out the FIRST close-up photo of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor

Nov 10, 2018, 07:59 am IST
Bollywood power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. Mira recently took to her social media and shared the first close-up photo of her baby boy.

Captioned, “Hello World,” the picture shared by the star wife has Zain wearing a maroon coloured kurta and looking adorable.

Check out Mira’s latest post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello World ?

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Awwww Finaly a pic ????? #mirakapoor #mishakapoor #zainkapoor #shahidkapoor

A post shared by Shamira Fanclub ???????? (@shahidmirafb) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

With Dadi!! Ta-Thai-Thai-Tat ?

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Only love ?Happy Diwali!

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

