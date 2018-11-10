Check out the FIRST close-up photo of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor

Bollywood power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year. Mira recently took to her social media and shared the first close-up photo of her baby boy.

Captioned, “Hello World,” the picture shared by the star wife has Zain wearing a maroon coloured kurta and looking adorable.

Check out Mira’s latest post below.

View this post on Instagram Hello World ? A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 9, 2018 at 8:54am PST

View this post on Instagram With Dadi!! Ta-Thai-Thai-Tat ? A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:29am PST