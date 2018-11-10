Emraan Hashmi has Kissed this Actress for 20-Minutes and Made a Record

These days actor Emraan Hashmi does serious genre films. He has transformed his image a much on-screen. At the beginning of his career, he used to give the oldest scenes. He was the one who brought the smooch trend in Bollywood and even known as serial kisser for the same reason. His films like Murder and Aashiq Bnaya Aapne broke down the boldness barriers.

Emraan Hashmi and his kissing scene tales are popular in Bollywood. Do you know about that Bollywood actress whom Emraan Hashmi has kissed for 20 minutes. He has given 20 minutes long kiss to the hottest actress Esha Gupta. It is one of the longest lip kisses in the history of Bollywood so far.

This kissing scene was shot in the 2012 film Raaz 3. On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will soon seen in the film Captain Nawaab. The film is slated to release on November 17, 2018.