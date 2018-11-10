Find out what the stars have in store for you today—November 10, 2018

Aries

March 21- April 19

You have enough spunk to kick your way through any door. Your powerful, exciting spirit is always welcome. Everyone will be fascinated by that special little something in your eyes or handshake, and of course they’ll want to know more. Work this advantage as well you can. Today you’ll make sense in any language, and you can do it all from the comfort of your chair instead of racing all over the globe. Invoke magic wherever you touch. Create memories far and wide for the people whose lives you’re changing.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Watch that snippety tone and those grabby hands. You’re not the only one with needs and desires, and you might not even be first in line to fulfil them, anyway. Maybe you’ve noticed how certain things are in short supply. Even if you’re good on the material stuff, everyone could always use more patience and better manners. Be less demanding today. Speak without accusing, and if you can’t do that, don’t speak at all. These are useful exercises in self-control. You’ll also learn how others feel when you focus less on yourself and pay more attention to them.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

There are times when you like to dig deep, move slowly and find a place for all who want to play. Right now, though, you’re more interested in quick solutions and brisk brush-offs. It’s as if you can’t be bothered with trudging down that same old road again. You’re going off the beaten track even if you already know that won’t get you there any faster. Well, it’s a style, if you want to call it that, but not everyone will face the same challenges this way. Be ready for a day of compromise.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You were too expansive and now you’re out of your comfort zone. No wonder you’re so edgy. You’re still waiting for what should have happened a long time ago, so you’re probably a bit frustrated, too. Things fall apart too easily, and nobody understands a word you say. Well, how would you know that when you jump each time someone moves in your direction? Aren’t these people supposed to be your friends? Lay off the caffeine today. Get more sleep and exercise. See if all that helps you lower this impossibly high bar you’re still trying to hurdle.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Well, they’ve evaluated your crowd-pleasing effectiveness, and the results are looking good. You’re more than pleased. You’re positively jolly. Or if those words sound too civilised for you, just think of yourself as more fun than anyone. Work the room and light up the sky for another day. Behave like the silly animal that you are. Keep the magic going with the firm belief that everybody’s your friend and no one would dream of hijacking the party for their own selfish purposes. Maybe you’ll be right this time. It’s certainly worth a shot.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You could be the toast of the town, the belle of the ball, or the apple of their eye. Sure, good manners are charming, but who has the time for that any more? Actually, you do. Whether you’re in a business situation or all wrapped up in your personal life, it’s best to treat others like gold, even if you secretly can’t wait to scrape them off your shoes. It’s a matter of principle. Retire from rude society for the day. Let them be impolite without you.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Rapture may or may not equal romance, but hey, who cares? When you’re in the grip of divine inspiration, everything’s cool and anything goes, whether that means passionate one-on-one time or standing alone on a mountain somewhere. Of course, your inner condition will be obvious to the outer world. Who could miss something like this? And if others come along to bask in your bright light today, will you complain? What a concept! Just savour whatever happens to you, and you could see some long-term life improvements start happening in the short term.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You’ve always had a strong protective urge, both toward yourself and the people you love best. But for now, you need to draw the line between justice and revenge. Your focus should be on stabilising people and situations, not upsetting them — no matter how much better lashing out might make you feel in the moment. In the long run, it would only make things worse, and in your heart of hearts, you know that. So take deep, calming breaths today, and try to inspire everyone around you to do the same.

Sagittarius

November 23-December 20

Stay focused but don’t bore everyone with a steady drone. Add a dash of spice. Maybe get a little sassy or edgy just to keep them all awake. Show off on many different levels to hold their attention. Express yourself through actions as well as words. Put a little spin on your story so that it won’t get tangled up with anybody else’s. It’s your day to really and truly make your point. But don’t kill the conversation by turning up the volume. The secret to being a team player or an attractive force is making others feel special, too.

Capricorn

December 21-January 19

Of course you want to stand out: You’re a hard worker, and you deserve recognition for your efforts and achievements. But today, concentrate those efforts on practical, unremarkable tasks. You’ll impress people most simply by putting your energy into something worthwhile, and especially by tying up loose ends on a project. Others value your wisdom, you know. Not everyone is as advanced in their understanding of systems and processes as you are. Be sure to share your common sense in small doses, so they can keep up with you.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Passion gets physical, and it’s about time, too. Far-out ideas come closer to earth where you can reach them. Today will be so comfortable that you’ll feel like you were born wearing it. Your brilliance and talent will be all over the landscape. Friends will look at you with that special light in their eyes. Strangers will know about your good works. But just as you start setting up shop, the wind of popular demand will shift. Why can’t it stay this way? Don’t get so attached, and you could have these moments of glory all the time.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

For someone who doesn’t always have both feet on the ground, you seem to know exactly where you stand. That would be a few heads taller than everyone else. How can you be so unworldly yet so arrogant? How can you be an eccentric who wants to be at the centre of it all? Today you’ll discover the answers for whatever questions are tugging at you. Be ready for the light they’ll cast across your unspoken motives, and be sure you’re proud of something that’s still real.