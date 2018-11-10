Indian Millionaire paints his car worth Rs. 20 Crore with Rock Powder from Moon

Kris Singh is an Indian-American businessman. He is the managing partner of a private investment company but that’s not exactly what he is famous for. The man’s collection of luxury and one-of-a-kind cars can make anyone die of jealousy.

Evidently, he likes to be one-of-a-kind. And in another attempt to be as unique as possible, Kris has made an announcement that has taken aback the world by the sheer insanity of it.

He is now getting his hands on an Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, out of the 150 that will be made. Apparently, the car has been priced at $3.2 million (Rs 20 crore) and will be customised to the needs of each customer.

So, when Kris got the opportunity to get it customised and basically get anything and everything done, he decided to go the extra AF way. He will now get his yet-to-be-delivered car painted with real moon dust.

It means actual moon dust, straight from the moon. The gist is that after getting proper verification, he has purchased an actual rock from the Moon which will be ground to dust and used as a key ingredient in ‘Karosserie Lunar Red’ which will be the colour of his Aston Martin Valkyrie. That would make it the first car in the world to have a paint formula with ingredients from space. And just when we thought he must be kidding, he further mentioned that he will document the whole process in the coming months.