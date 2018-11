Kareena Kapoor spotted in all new chick look. She looking quite sexy in her casual chic avatar but was also giving major style inspiration with her casual attire. She was wearing blue slim fit jeans and powder blue shirt with bishop sleeves. She paired it up with white wedges and while she kept her make-up subtle, even her hair was tied in a neat bun.

View this post on Instagram #kareenakapoorkhan ???? A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 9, 2018 at 4:07am PST