Police Comes in Search of Sabarimala Activist, Beats up his Mother!

Palode: A complaint has come up against Kerala Police for allegedly beating the mother of a Sabarimala activist. Police had come in search of the Sabarimala karma samithi activist at his home and it has been reported that his mother Omana(64), father Mohanan(70) his wife Anuja(29) and RSS Mandal Karyavahak Sajeev(35) has been subjected to the harsh treatment of police. Omana who’s right hand is injured was admitted into Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram and wife Anuja is at Palode Govt hospital. The incident reportedly happened around night 10 30 on Thursday.

Omana, in her complaint, says that the attack occurred under the leadership of Circle Inspector. According to her, Police entered via the kitchen and started beating Sajeev who was having food. Omana who tried to stop the officer, had her hand twisted and got beaten. Anuja got beaten too and they also kicked at the chest of Sajeev’s father Mohanan. All of this has happened in front of a 6-month-old year daughter and 8-year-old son.

BY the time the neighbours rushed in hearing the noise, Sajeev and mother were taken into the Police station. Later Omana was taken to hospital by RSS activists.

Meanwhile, Police denied the accusations and said that Sajeev’s mother and wife were not attacked. They said when the culprit was arrested, women tried to stop the officers and that is probably how the injuries happened.