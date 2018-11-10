KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: Women to be taken to Sannidhanam Via Helicopter?

Nov 10, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Kerala Govt shows no signs of withdrawing from their intention of getting young women into Sabarimala. Now that the protestors have fortified the path leading up to Sannidhanam, there are unconfirmed reports that helicopters will be used by govt to take young women into Sabarimala. Already, about 500 young women have registered online for visiting the temple.

Although many young women had reached Sabarimala, none of them could enter Sannidhanam, going past the defiance of protestors. Police said that the protestors are not devotees but BJP members. Police realise that getting women through the regular route via pamba is going to be therefore difficult and helicopters look like a real possibility.

A senior official said the police strategy to facilitate their ascend to the temple would hinge on the Supreme Court decision on November 13.

The apex court is scheduled to rule on two petitions seeking a review of its order in September to allow women of all ages to worship at the overwhelmingly male-only forest temple

