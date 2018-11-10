“T.G Mohandas’ Petition Motivated by his Christian-Muslim Hatred” : Rahul Easwar

It was a few days before that BJP Intellectual Cell head T.G Mohandas had filed a petition in court seeking a ban on the entry of non-Hindus in Sabarimala. In his petition, Mohandas sought a directive to enforce Rule 3(a) under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965, that prohibits the entry of non-Hindus into temples. Now Right-wing activist, Rahul Easwar who was in the news for many reasons in the past few days has slammed Mohandas for his petition.

“T.G Mohandas’ petition is propelled by his hatred for Muslims and Christians. Pluralism and Communal harmony is an integral aspect of Sabarimala as much as the Eternal celibacy of the deity in Sabarimala. I will oppose T.G Mohandas’ petition the same way I oppose young women’s entry into Sabarimala”. “Devaswom board should never take cash from Sabarimala and take a stand against Sabarimala. If Devaswom board doesn’t change their stand, it is okay to support the stand of certain right-wing outfits to not put money in hundial. There are 1248 temples under Travancore Devaswom Board. They all function well because of Sabarimala. Devaswom board is not a stage for CPI(M) to implement its party’s stand”.

He said when the review petition is considered on November 13, if the verdict is not in favour, he will fight for an ordinance in the Jellikett model.