Tipu Jayanti Celebration: Section 144 Imposed in Karnataka

In view of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka today, Section 144, that prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed in Hubli and Dharwad cities from 6 AM on November 10, Saturday, to 7 AM on November 11, Sunday.

However, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would not take part in the Tipu Jayanti programme as he wasn’t keeping well and doctors had advised him rest for three days, till November 11, said ANI.

In Kumaraswamy’s absence, however, JDS Minister Venkatrao Nadagouda would attend the celebrations in Bengaluru. “I’m attending Tipu Jayanti in Bidar,” confirmed JDS Minister B Kashempur.

While the BJP has been up in arms against the celebration, Kumaraswamy has been categorical in telling the Opposition party that it was up to them to decide if they wanted to be a part of the celebrations or not. While addressing the media after the by-polls results were declared earlier this week, he said, “I never said do or don’t celebrate Tipu Jayanti. All I had said was there are many communities in the country; people want to celebrate Jayanti of their leaders. If they (BJP) don’t like to be part of the celebrations, there is no need to participate.”