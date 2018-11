The Directorate of Human Resources at Sharjah Government has announced that November 18 (Sunday) will be a public holiday on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The directorate added that work would resume on November 19 (Monday).

The statement issued on Saturday congratulated the leadership of UAE, His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the people of UAE, Arab and Muslim worlds.