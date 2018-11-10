Under construction building collapses, One Killed

One body was recovered from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Bengaluru’s Thyagarajanagar area on Saturday, an official of the fire and emergency services said.

Two people who were working in the building were trapped in the building’s debris, a fire department officer told news agency ANI. One of them managed to run out and informed the fire department about the other, he said.

“The body was recovered and sent to hospital.Rescue operations are over,” the officer added.