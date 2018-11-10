Vijay’s Sarkar beats Theri’s lifetime collections,crosses Rs. 150 crore

Vijay’s Sarkar broke all the box office records. The film has now collected Rs. 150 crores worldwide beating the lifetime collections of Vijay’s Theri.

Trade experts are predicting a lot more by the end of this weekend. Film analyst, Kaushik, posted on his Twitter, “#Sarkar150CR+ WW gross, in just 4 days Crosses Theri’s WW gross & is steadily racing towards the 200 CR mark next. Overseas is giving grt numbers for #ThalapathyVijay as usual, along with TN.. His 3rd 150+.. Vera level! #Sarkar”.

Sarkar revolves around electoral fraud and how citizens must deal with counterfeit voting. The film got Section 49P of the election rules one of the most searched keywords on Google after its release. The film was earlier embroiled in controversies after the director, AR Murugadoss, was accused of plagiarism. After the film’s release, AIADMK supporters took to the streets demanding the makers to remove some controversial scenes from the film. Trade analyst, Sreedhar Pillai also tweeted saying that the film saw a dip at the Chennai box office on Thursday and Friday, thanks to all the violence.