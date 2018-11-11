Build Ram temple in Ayodhya, let Muslims live in peace, says NCM chief

National Commission for Minorities chief Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi Sunday said Ram temple must be built in Ayodhya so that Muslims can live “peacefully” and “respectfully”.

Rizvi also stressed that the dispute should be resolved soon to help strengthen ties between communities.

Some Muslim organisations had sought the panel’s intervention in the Ayodhya title suit case, Rizvi said.

The commission in its November 14 meeting will decide whether to approach the Supreme Court for an early hearing on the matter or not, he added.

“The National Minority Welfare Organisation and some other outfits have sent us reports that the Muslim community in the country is living in fear,” Rizvi told PTI.

“They have urged the commission to take an initiative to improve the current atmosphere,” he added.

“During the November 14 meeting, we will hold discussions on the matter. But, as it is sub-judice, we can only urge the apex court for an early hearing,” he said.

Rizvi further said that the organisations wanted Muslims to help in the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site and make sure that no such controversy erupts in future again.

The minority panel chief also made it clear that there was no possibility of building mosques or offering namaz in Ayodhya.

“Even I believe that in Ayodhya, neither mosques can be built, nor namaz can be offered. The place has a sentimental value for 100 crore Hindus,” Rizvi said.

“Therefore, Hindus must be allowed to build a Ram temple there (Ayodhya) so that Muslims can live peacefully, respectfully and without any fear while contributing to the development of the nation,” he added.