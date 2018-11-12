After the success of ’96’, Govind Vasantha teams up with Mani Ratnam!

Govind Vasantha has become one of the most wanted composers in Kollywood after he give music to the blockbuster film ‘96’.

The ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’ man has bagged a new project under ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s banner Madras Talkies. The movie will be directed by debutant Dhana Sekarana and co-written by Mani Ratnam. Govind announced the big news to his followers by sharing a photo taken with Mani Ratnam on his official Instagram handle.

He has written, “With the man who brought Velunayakan and Anandan to life in front of us. Honoured to have signed up for a movie to be produced and co-written by The Mani Ratnam. Directed by Dhana Sekaran.”

This yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to start rolling very soon. The makers are to yet to officially reveal the cast and crew details.

Govind meanwhile has a slew of promising films in his kitty. He is handling the music department in ‘Uriyadi 2’ while his next release will be the Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Seethakaathi’.