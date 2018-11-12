Devaswom Board Ministers Says the ‘Devotees’ in Black Dress at Sabarimala Were Anti-Socials

The left led government in Kerala continues to deny the fact that most devotees are against the bullish way of Government’s implementation of the Supreme Court verdict.

Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that It is anti-socials who were dressed in the black dress(devotee’s attire)who are causing the issues in Sabarimala. “Such miscreants are not protecting the interest of devotees,” said the minister.

Govt is aware of the sanctity of Sabarimala and it is because of this reason police are not responding to such activities in the same manner. He said whatever be the outcome of review petition submitted on S.C on 13th, Govt will implement the verdict.