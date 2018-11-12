Dileep’s next film to be shot extensively in Brazil

A few years back it was reported that Dileep would be doing a film called ‘Pickpocket’. After a long gap, news about the movie has once again surfaced online as the makers are reviving it.

The long-shelved project is finally set to go on floors next year. P. Balachandra Kumar, who has directed the Asif Ali starrer ‘Cowboy’, will be helming this movie.

‘Pickpocket’ is a big budget film which will be extensively shot in Brazil. As per the makers, Dileep plays a pickpocket’s role in the film and the actor will be trained by Bob Arno, a famous comedy pickpocket entertainer.

Rafi is scripting the movie, which is touted to be a fun entertainer. The movie will have a Hollywood actor as the villain and casting process for the same is currently underway.

In the technical crew, Nadirshah will be handling the music department and Kaecha has been signed as the action choreographer. Manush Nandan, who has worked in films like ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Manmadhan Ambu’, has been roped in to crank the camera. More details about the movie are expected to be revealed shortly.