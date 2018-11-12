Latest Newscelebrities

Mollywood young actress Srinda gets married: See Pics

Nov 12, 2018, 06:34 am IST
Srinda-gets-married

Actress Srinda Arhaan, known for her stellar performances in Annayum Rasoolum, 1983 and 2 Countries got married to director Siju S. Bava in a quiet function attended by close relatives and friends.

Only close friends and family attended the simple ceremony. Siju has directed a movie titled ‘Nale’ which featured Fahadh Faasil in lead role.

Srinda was already married while she began her film career. Her first marriage was at the age of 19. She got divorced after 4 years. She has a son named Arhaan.

Namitha Pramod shared wishes along with a picture of the couple on Facebook.

‘Four Friends’ marked Srinda’s maiden entry into film industry. After this, she has done many notable characters in films including ’22 Female Kottayam’, ‘Thattathin Marayathu’, ‘Artist’ and ‘Parava.

