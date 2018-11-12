Nithya Menon signs a Dangal-like sports film in Malayalam

Nithya Menon, who has been away from Mollywood for the last few years, is part of a slew of projects.

The actress is well known for taking up only meaty roles that offer scope for performance. She currently has a list of exciting projects in her kitty, which includes the NTR biopic and Jayalalitha biopic. In Malayalam, the actress has signed for a new sports movie, which is based on a national level athlete.

Malayalam cinema has had very few sports-based films. It will be interesting to see what Nithya Menen’s project has to offer. The actress herself revealed this in a recent interview. Though she didn’t divulge other details about the movie, she confirmed that it will be a big project on the lines of Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dangal’.

She is quoted saying, “I am doing a Malayalam film about a national level athlete. It’s going to be like Dangal.”

Meanwhile, Nithya is shooting in Kerala for ‘Kolambi’, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar. She had recently signed for her debut Hindi film, ‘Mission Mangalyaan’, in which she will be playing a scientist’s role. The movie directed by Jagan Shakti also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi , nd Sonakshi Sinha.