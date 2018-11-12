Odiyan will be released in around 4000 screens across the world

As Odiyan gets ready to hit screens next month, there is a huge buzz about the release strategies.

While it was known that the makers will be planning it as the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie, they are eyeing something even bigger.

Director Shrikumar Menon has assured that the movie will be released in around 3000-4000 screens across the world.

Unlike how it is usually done, Odiyan will have a simultaneous worldwide release. Apart from the usual centers like the UK, the US and the Middle East, the movie will also be released in countries like Japan, Australia, Poland and New Zealand.

Promotion works for the movie are on in full swing. The makers are working tirelessly to ensure that the movie reaches out to people across the country. They have been releasing posters and promo videos at regular intervals to raise curiosity among the audience.

Recently, the Telugu rights of the movie were bagged by D Abhiram and Samapath Kumar of Daggubati Creations. Both the original and Telugu version will be releasing simultaneously on December 14

Odiyan is basically an action-packed mass entertainer with fantasy elements in it. Harikrishnan has scripted the movie based on the life of odiyans.

Mohanlal plays the role of Manikyan, someone who is mastered in odividya. While Manju Warrier plays the female lead, Prakash Raj will be seen in the villain role. Manoj Joshi, Narain, Innocent, Kailas, Sana Althaf, Siddique and Nandu are also part of the supporting cast.

Odiyan’s technical team includes DOP Shaji Kumar, editor Johnkutty, action choreographer Peter Hein, art director Prashanth Madhav and composers M Jayachandran and Sam CS (background score).

Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the movie. It is slated for a grand release on December 14.