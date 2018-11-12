“Politics begins and ends with one family”: P.M Modi Takes a Dig at Congress.

One of the biggest allegations raised against Congress party in India has always been that It is a party that is largely limited to a single family. P.M Narendra Modi has now taken a dig at the same point saying that party’s “politics begins and ends with one family”. Modi was addressing a poll rally in Chhatisgarh ahead of the second phase polling in the state on November 20.

Modi also added that the pace of the development under the Congress regime was far too slow when compared to the BJP regime. Modi lashed out at the Sonia-Rahul duo and said :

they forget it was due to demonetisation that they had to seek bail. those seeking bail are giving certificate to Modi”.

Modi took another dig at Congress President in connection with Chhattisgarh polls.