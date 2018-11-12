Latest NewsIndia

“Politics begins and ends with one family”: P.M Modi Takes a Dig at Congress.

Nov 12, 2018, 04:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

One of the biggest allegations raised against Congress party in India has always been that It is a party that is largely limited to a single family. P.M Narendra Modi has now taken a dig at the same point saying that party’s “politics begins and ends with one family”. Modi was addressing a poll rally in Chhatisgarh ahead of the second phase polling in the state on November 20.

Modi also added that the pace of the development under the Congress regime was far too slow when compared to the BJP regime. Modi lashed out at the Sonia-Rahul duo and said :

they forget it was due to demonetisation that they had to seek bail. those seeking bail are giving certificate to Modi”.

Modi took another dig at Congress President in connection with Chhattisgarh polls.

“When Congress released its 36-point manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls, ‘Naamdaar’ (Rahul Gandhi) was referred to as ‘Sir’ 150 times which shows he is more important for them (Congress) than Chhattisgarh”.

he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Naresh Agarwal
Mar 13, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

Reaction from Naresh Agarwal, amid backlash, on his “Dancer” remark.

Narendra-Modi
Apr 14, 2018, 04:28 pm IST

Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s first health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Dec 7, 2017, 07:04 am IST

Viral videos released by rivals, a conspiracy move

Nov 3, 2018, 01:30 pm IST

WATCH: RajniKanth’s 2.0 Trailer Launched. You Can’t Miss This

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close