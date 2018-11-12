Latest Newscelebrities

Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas celebrates his bachelor party: See Pics

Nov 12, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
After Priyanka Chopra’s celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam, fiance Nick Jonas has taken time out for his bachelor party.

The groom-to-be shared a few clicks from his bachelor party. With the first photo, he wrote, “I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help…#groomsmengift #CitrusGotReal.” He tagged the bikes and we could figure out that his groomsmen included his brothers Frankie, Joe and Kevin, and fiancée Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra.

Nick shared another photo of himself wearing a sailor’s cap. “Bachelor party weekend is officially underway people ?? @elit_vodka #distinguishedbytaste #lightupthenight #topshelfspirits #makeitelit,” wrote the singer with the click. Nick kept his look “classy” for the night.

Keep it classy.

