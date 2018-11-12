Sabarimala: “Do not Stop Non-Hindus From Entering Temple,” Says Kerala Govt

Kochi: State Govt has approached high court to ensure there is no ban on Sabarimala temple for non-hindu’s. It was BJP Intellectual cell head T G Mohandas who filed a petition seeking a ban on non-hindu’s entry into Sabarimala.

Govt took the stand that believers of all religion frequent Sabarimala and that praying in the Islamic shrine of Vavar inside Sabarimala temple is an integral part of the custom of visiting Sabarimala.

“There is debate regarding the ownership of Sabarimala temple. There are arguments that temple belongs to Malaaraya tribe and that it was once a Buddha temple,” said Government in Court.

T.G. Mohandas, Convenor of BJP’s Intellectual Cell, in his petition, sought a directive to enforce Rule 3 (a) framed under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of entry) Act, 1965, which prohibits entry of non-Hindus into temples.

He said the State government, Travancore Devaswom Board, and the police attempted to create communal disharmony at Sabarimala by facilitating entry of non-Hindu women opposed to idol worship into the temple against the wishes of the devotees.