Secular parties should unite to defeat BJP: Kanhiya Kumar

No single party could defeat BJP alone, says JNU student’s union former president Kanhaiya Kumar. He was speaking at the Maulana Azad Day celebrations organized by the minorities department of the TPCC.

He said that like-minded secular parties should form an alliance to fight against the BJP. The Congress leadership must come forward to unite secular forces and form an alliance in every state.

He ridiculed the MIM leadership, by saying that the common people were realizing that the TRS and the BJP were the same but the MIM could not understand “this simplest thing”.

He also alleged that there was an understanding between the two parties that the BJP would rule at the Centre and the TRS in the state. “People vote for you hoping that you will fight against the BJP. Is supporting the TRS not cheating the people who trusted you?” Kumar asked the MIM.

He accused BJP that they are “fooling the Hindus” on the Ram temple issue. “They are not serious, they are doing politics on the issue. The BJP has not done any remarkable work, that’s why they are stoking the Ram temple issue”, he accused.

Kanhiya Kumar said that people must not get embroiled on the issue of changing the name of cities. “ They want to entangle you in such silly issues to implement their own agenda”, he said.

He asked whether the recommendations of the Sachar Committee and the Kothari Commission on the uplift of Muslims would be implemented or not.