Sequel to made for Dileep’s blockbuster film ‘Two Countries’

After a tough two years, Dileep is now in talks for multiple projects. If latest reports are to be believed, a sequel for his 2015 blockbuster film ‘Two Countries’ is currently in the planning.

The movie starring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas was a huge blockbuster that went on to enter the prestigious Rs 50 crore club of Mollywood. Director Shafi and writer Rafi revealed their plans recently. Discussions are still in the initial stages and an official word is expected to be given shortly.

Dileep meanwhile is busy shooting for his B Unnikrishnan film, ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel’. The actor plays the role of an advocate in the movie, which also stars Mamta Mohandas as one of the female leads.

Dileep will soon be flying to Bangkok to complete the remaining portions of his ambitious 3D film ‘Professor Dinkan’. Rafi is scripting the movie. He is penning another film for Dileep titled, ‘Pickpocket’. It will be a big budget film directed by P Balachandra Kumar.

Apart from the above-mentioned projects, Dileep has also signed for a film with ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’ fame G Prajith. He is also said to be in talks for new projects with Arun Gopy and Nadrishah.