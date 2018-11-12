Sunny Leone stunned everyone with a new dance video

Actress Sunny Leone’s love for dancing is not hidden from anyone. The lady often shares videos on social media which are adored by her fans. Lately, she was seen showing off hot thumkas on her popular song, Laila with local dancers in Athens. She looked sexy in a black crop top and black leggings as she taught dance steps to dancers. This is not the first time as earlier, she has shared many dancing videos on social media.

In one of them, she was seen dancing her heart out with her crew on the street. Her team members tried hard but the gorgeous lady stole the limelight from everybody. There is no denying the fact that the actress is ruling million hearts.

Sharing the video on social networking site, Instagram, the actress wrote, Found local dancers to teach Laila to @__arol__ @ilias_pando @sabkeiv @paraskevasath.”