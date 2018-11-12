NEWS

Three things Saif Ali Khan plans to ask his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s boyfriend

Nov 12, 2018, 09:28 am IST
Less than a minute
Sara-Saif-Ali-Khan

B-town’s favourite father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will make an appearance in the Koffee With Karan couch.

In the preview of the upcoming episode, Karan Johar is seen asking Saif, “The first three questions Saif Ali Khan the father would ask Sara’s boyfriend.” Replying to the same, the 48-year-old actor says, “Political views, drugs.”

Adding to Saif’s comment, Karan says, “Money would be a nice question to ask, I would ask that first.” Then Saif adds, “Got cash take her.”

Laughing on her father’s comment Sara says, “That sounds so bad.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Kedarnath. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and features Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 5, 2018, 07:58 am IST

World Cup reporter kissed by two Russian women on live broadcasting: Watch Video

Feb 20, 2018, 03:31 pm IST

London Fashion Week sees another first; graduate’s unusual designs

Oct 18, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Meterology Center warns heavy rain and sudden floods in UAE

Oct 12, 2017, 01:22 pm IST

Separatist leader finds place in popular poster, inquiry launched

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close