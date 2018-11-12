‘Uyare’ starring Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas and Parvathy starts rolling

Debutant director Manu Ashokan’ s film ‘Uyare’ is started rolling. The film has Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy coming together for the first time.

The movie has been titled as ‘Uyare’ and it went on floors with a customary pooja ceremony. Bobby-Sanjay duo is scripting the movie, which is being funded by a newly launched production house, S Cube Films.

Uyare’ is a movie inspired by several real-life incidents. Parvathy plays an acid attack victim in the movie. Hers is the central character and she will be undergoing a new makeover for the movie. She had recently visited the Sheroes cafe in Agra to learn more about the lives of acid attack victims. The cafe is run by a group of women who survived acid attacks. The movie’s supporting cast includes Renji Panicker, Prem Prakash and Prathap Pothen.

‘Uyare’ director Manu Ashokan is a former associate of late Rajesh Pillai. The movie’s technical crew comprises of cinematographer Mukesh Muraleedharan, editor Mahesh Narayanan and music director Gopi Sunder.

The makers have also hired a separate makeup team to design Parvathy’s look in the movie.

The movie has been planned to be shot in Kochi, Mumbai, and Agra.