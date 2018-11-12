Varun Dhawan getting married to his girlfriend Natasha Dalal?

The actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012, the actor has always been open about his relationship and the duo was often seen together. They had even spent time together in London this year, and have often seen spending time together.

Recently actor admits about his relationship in Koffee With Karan 6 show.

Varun accepted his relationship with girlfriend Natasha Dalal which was until now kept under wraps. As Karan hesitated to mention Natasha’s name, Varun was all cool about revealing his relationship on national television. He also said that he will be tying the knot with Natasha soon.