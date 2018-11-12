Vijay Sethupathi appears in multiple looks in ‘Seethakaathi’

Vijay Sethupathi’s long-delayed ‘Seethakathi’ is gearing up to hit screens next month. Last day, the makers released a new poster on social media.

The actor is seen sporting a middle-aged man’s look. Already three posters have been released and he sports a different look in each one of them. The movie has him playing the role of a drama artist.

‘Seethakaathi’ directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan is said to be a social drama. The movie has high expectations among the audience. Vijay Sethupathi will be appearing in three different age groups – that of a 75, 50 and 30-year-old in the movie.

The first look poster had him in a nearly unrecognizable look of a 75-year-old man. Oscar Award-winning make up artist Kevin Haney has designed the actor’s look in the movie.

‘Seethakathi’ cast also includes Archana, J Mahendran, Bagavathy Perumal, Rajkumar, Parvati Nair, and Remya Nambeesan. Govind Vasantha, who won hearts with his music in ’96’, is the composer for this movie as well. It is being produced jointly by Sudhan Sundaram, Umesh, Jayaram and Arun Vaidyanathan under the banner of Passion Studios.